Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

