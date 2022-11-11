Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to SEK 70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

