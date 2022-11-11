Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

