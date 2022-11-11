Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

