Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

