The Beauty Health Company Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Beauty Health Stock Up 13.0 %

SKIN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.07. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 589.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

