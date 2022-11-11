The Beauty Health Company to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.07. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 589.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

