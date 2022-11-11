The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Buckle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

