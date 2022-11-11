The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

