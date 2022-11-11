The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $7.06. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 213,379 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.