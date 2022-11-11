The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 459,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

