The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VECO. TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $100,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

