The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HIG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.