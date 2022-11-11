The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.