The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.86 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.
About The LGL Group
