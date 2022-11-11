The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Timken by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Timken by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,882. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.