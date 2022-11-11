TheStreet Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

