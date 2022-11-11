TheStreet Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

PRFT opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

