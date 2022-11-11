TheStreet Lowers Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ALTO opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $362.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

About Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 150.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

