TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 104.2% in October

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the October 15th total of 274,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

Shares of TLGA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.