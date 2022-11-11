Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.37. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Trans-Lux Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

