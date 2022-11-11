TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TransGlobe Energy

About TransGlobe Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.