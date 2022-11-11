Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Trean Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIG opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

