Trinity Capital Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

