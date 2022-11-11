Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRIP. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

