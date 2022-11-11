Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.