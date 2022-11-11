TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 151.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

