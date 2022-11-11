Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 87.10%.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.