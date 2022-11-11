Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 63,573 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tuniu Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $90.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Tuniu worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

