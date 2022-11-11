Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 206.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,631.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.38.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.