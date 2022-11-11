TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

TuSimple Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.70 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

