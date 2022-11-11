Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,486 shares of company stock worth $831,434. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 19.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.