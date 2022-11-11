Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.
TSN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.