Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

