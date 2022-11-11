Ubiquiti Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.11 Per Share (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.38. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $295.29 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

