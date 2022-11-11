UBS Group Trims Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Target Price to $3.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $442.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
