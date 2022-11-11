UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Stock Performance

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

