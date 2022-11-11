Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

UNVR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.