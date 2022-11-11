Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $12,263,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 88,621 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

