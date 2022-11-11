Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

