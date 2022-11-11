US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,616 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.59. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

