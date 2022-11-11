US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,371 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Hello Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Hello Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

