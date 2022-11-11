US Bancorp DE Acquires 531 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.83 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

