US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 34.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 143.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,935,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at $290,633,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,611 shares of company stock worth $25,794,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

