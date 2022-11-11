US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

MATW opened at $27.16 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $831.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

