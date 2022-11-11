US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

