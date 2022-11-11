US Bancorp DE Buys 1,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.95%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

