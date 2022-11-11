US Bancorp DE Buys 1,093 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

AAT stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 180.28%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at $204,598,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,598,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $375,061.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,745,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,656,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 269,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,477. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.