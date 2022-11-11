US Bancorp DE Buys 457 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

SAGE stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.