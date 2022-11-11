US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 1,490 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.54.

