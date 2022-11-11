US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of SILK opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,194 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

